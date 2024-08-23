THE 2024/25 season sees Tavistock AFC go into their third season at Southern League Division One South level, with the Lambs hoping it will be a season to remember, writes Luca Sperti.
Tavistock finished last season in a respectful 11th position, however, Stuart Henderson’s side were around the play-off picture all season until injuries to three key players in the same game against Malvern Town signified the end of the play-off hunt.
Despite having one of the lowest budgets in the league, the last two seasons at Southern League level have been hugely successful. The club's first-ever season in the league in the 22/23 season saw the Red and Black outfit finish in sixth position and just two points outside the playoffs.
Moving into this season and Stuart Henderson and his assistant Darren Sprong worked hard over the off-season. Every player who finished the 23/24 campaign with the club signed back on with the Lambs for this season including top scorers Liam Prynn and Alex Battle, who both struck an impressive 16 goals last season, plus captain Ed Harrison.
All players had offers to move to clubs up the football period but decided to stay at the Lambs due to the camaraderie and family-like feel at the club. Meanwhile, the first new arrival was Ruben Kane, who signed from Liskeard Athletic. Upon signing for the club, Kane said, “When a team like Tavi comes calling it is difficult to say no.”
Moving into pre-season and the Lambs had a very hectic pre-season which included 10 matches against sides from all different divisions.
Tavi ended pre-season with six victories, including big wins against Okehampton Argyle and Plymouth Parkway and four defeats against the likes of Torquay United and Plymouth Argyle.
More additions were made to the team with Luke Steer, Joe Alman, Brooklyn Wilkins, Ben Steer, Tom Stone and Victor Odiaka all joining the club.
Plymouth Argyle duo Josh Bernard and Jack Matthews also signed on loan from Plymouth Argyle, the two 18-year-olds looking for their first taste of senior football.
Tavi’s chances of promotion were made even stronger with the re-signing of former Lambs Jack Endacott and Alfie Cunningham, who returned to Langsford Park after being released from Plymouth Argyle and Exeter City respectively. Both players had excellent seasons at Tavi last year and will be looking to keep that running this year.
This season will be as competitive as ever with 22 teams in the league and four set to face the drop.
Tavi also have more local games this season, with Helston Athletic and Falmouth Town gaining promotion out of the Western League last season. Big games for the Lambs this season see them travel to Mousehole on October 29 and take on Devon rivals Exmouth Town on September 28.