‘The important thing is to continue with this success and we’re off to a good start, however, to sustain the club at this level, it’s really dependent on support and availability. Frome isn’t a huge place and they have over 400 through the door at every home game, as they did on Saturday evening, as a big crowd to support their side — there’s music banging out and people in the ground before kick-off. ‘Unfortunately, we don’t have that at our club, but it is something that we are trying to create. We’d like to see those numbers too, to make a difference. We really encourage people to come along, those of all ages and families too.