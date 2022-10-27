Shear joy as Lambs put Exmouth to the slaughter

The Lambs sealed the win in added time. A lapse in communication among the Exmouth rearguard – something which plagued their display – allowed Tavistock to reap possession on the wing and fire a delivery across for substitute Ben Fowles. Young Fowles struck the upright with the ‘keeper beaten, and fellow sub Watson collected the rebound on the edge of the penalty area. The 24-year-old showed remarkable patience as he carried the ball across the box until the opportunity to shoot came, and he made no mistake in slotting home a smart finish across Powell when it eventually did.