SOUTHERN LEAGUE SOUTH
Melksham Town 0 Tavistock AFC 3
TAVISTOCK AFC picked up a crucial victory at Melksham Town in their hunt for Southern League South survival, reports Luca Sperti.
Jack Crago, returning for a second stint with the club, contributed a goal and an assist for the Lambs with attackers Liam Prynn and Luke Mortimore also netting to secure all three points.
Tavi came into the encounter in sunny Wiltshire making two changes from the side which were defeated 0-2 at home to Bristol Manor Farm. Central-defender Joe Alman returned to the backline following injury, with the youngster replacing Iestyn Harris in the starting eleven, who dropped to the bench. The other change saw former Lamb Jack Cargo go straight into the side after his arrival from Helston during the week, with the experienced forward replacing Ruben Kane in the starting eleven.
The home side started the game off well and came close to taking the lead in the fourth minute. Impressive wing-play from young forward Henry Sady saw the youngster take on Brooklyn Wilkins before sending in a cross towards the back-post, which was met by the head of Harry Baker, whose header flicked the bar and the follow-up from Ralph Graham went wide.
In the eighth minute, the Lambs were just a pass away from taking the lead. Great interplay by Prynn and Crago saw the former slip in the latter who took his time closing in on the goal. Despite having an option to shoot, the quick forward looked to lay the ball over to Luke Mortimore and Melksham defender Nathan Davis did well to read the pass and eventually clear the ball to safety.
On 20 minutes, Town were forced into a first change of the afternoon, Theo Lynden coming on for the experienced Mark Cooper with the team switching to a back-three as a result.
Melksham struck first only for the linesman’s flag to rule it out after a foul on goalkeeper Aaron Dearing.
The teams went in level at the break and then it didn’t take long for Tavistock to break the deadlock in the second half with a well-worked goal. Crago attacked on the flank and pulled it back to Prynn who swept home to send the Lambs fans crazy. This was the forward’s first goal since January 4 and was a longtime coming.
Shortly after, Crago had a couple of chances and although unable to convert the first, he flicked home from a corner to mark his return with a goal and double the lead.
Melksham had a few chances to half the deficit but it was Tavi who struck next instead, Mortimore being fed by Prynn on 78 minutes and after sending three opponents inside and out, he fired into the top corner to put the fixture to bed.
A perplexing decision saw Matty Andrew presented with a second yellow card in the late stages but it was still a great afternoon for Stuart Henderson’s side. These two sides now face off against each other again on Wednesday, this time at Langsford Park in a rearranged fixture.
Tavi host Cinderford Town at Langsford Park on Saturday, March 15 with the likes of Willand Rovers and Helston Athletic in touching distance for them towards the foot of the table.