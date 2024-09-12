BOTH Tavistock AFC and Okehampton Argyle enjoyed strong results at their respective levels last weekend.
The former hosted Larkhall Athletic in the FA Trophy and came out on the right side of a five-goal thriller.
It was the away team who took an early lead at Langsford Park but strikes from Jack Endacott, Tallan Burns and Liam Prynn turned the game on its head going into the break.
Saturday’s clash with Bishop’s Cleeve has actually been postponed though due to the Mitres making it into the second qualifying round of the FA Cup, meaning Tavi will have a week off before returning to action on Saturday, September 21 in the FA Trophy second round.
Okehampton Argyle meanwhile will be in action tomorrow, visiting Sidmouth Town in a battle between second and third. Argyle are a point ahead of Sidmouth on 17, with both having played seven games, whilst leaders Cullompton Rangers have played a game extra and are on 18.
Cully and Okey are two of the four Southwest Peninsula League outfits not to have lost yet.
A draw for the latter away at Elburton Villa last weekend brought the first two dropped points since the season opener against Torrington AFC.
2-2 was the score in the stalemate versus Villa and then in the mid-week game prior to that, they put Teignmouth AFC to the sword, winning 5-0. Young Dan Koita was the standout across these two games, scoring and assisting to earn the Man of the Match against Teignmouth before winning a penalty at Elburton’s Haye Road.