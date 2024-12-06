HAVING enjoyed a 3-2 victory away at Cinderford Town last weekend, Tavistock AFC will be hoping to secure another three points in the Southern League South when Bristol Manor Farms come to town on Saturday, December 7.
The pair may be separated by eight places in the league table but they are also only separated by eight points, highlighting just how tight the division is from top to bottom.
Tavistock are winless in their last three outings at Langsford Park and so Stuart Henderson will be keen for his team to build up a stronger relationship with their home ground in the lead-up to Christmas.
Okehampton Argyle meanwhile, will be on their travels tomorrow with Portishead Town as the destination.
There are seven games scheduled for the South West Peninsula League Premier East but Argyle are not involved in any of them, instead competing in the FA Vase. Opponents Portishead ply their trade in the Western Football League so it will be a difficult game, yet Argyle have form on their sides as the current Premier East leaders.
After this Vase affair, Oke will continue cup action, meeting Teignmouth AFC in the Walter C Parson League Cup on December 14.
Finally now, to Bere Alston United of the Devon Football League. It goes without saying that neither their league position nor their record for the campaign makes for good reading, sitting 15th out of 16 teams on a mere six points.
The pressure shows no sign of letting up as United cross paths with fifth-placed Topsham Town next away from home, having been swept aside by fellow strugglers North Molton 7-1 last time out.