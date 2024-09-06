TAVISTOCK AFC are in cup action once again this weekend, but this time it is FA Trophy qualifying with Larkhall Athletic coming to town.
The Lambs were knocked out of the FA Cup by Winchester City in a single-goal game last time out and so they will be hoping to right those wrongs against Larkhall.
After this upcoming clash, Stuart Henderson’s side will have a few weeks off before playing a pair of home games in a matter of days at the end of September and start of October, with Exmouth Town and Helston Athletic visiting Langsford Park in the Southern League South Division.
Meanwhile, in the Southwest Peninsula League, Okehampton Argyle put five unanswered goals past Teignmouth AFC in mid-week to make it five wins and a draw from their opening six league games. It is no surprise to see Argyle at the top of the table and their next challengers will be fifth-placed Elburton Villa, who themselves have lost just once.
The campaign began for Oke with a 1-1 draw at home versus Torrington AFC, and then the five wins ensued, hitting Bishops Lydeard for six as well as netting five times against Teignmouth and Middlezoy Rovers. Seven days after beating Rovers 5-3 in the league, Argyle then overcame them in the FA Vase as well so it is a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions that they are defending currently.