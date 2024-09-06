The campaign began for Oke with a 1-1 draw at home versus Torrington AFC, and then the five wins ensued, hitting Bishops Lydeard for six as well as netting five times against Teignmouth and Middlezoy Rovers. Seven days after beating Rovers 5-3 in the league, Argyle then overcame them in the FA Vase as well so it is a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions that they are defending currently.