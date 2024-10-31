A MID-WEEK defeat for Okehampton Argyle paired with Cullompton Rangers winning on the same day, saw a change in leadership of the South West Peninsula League Premier East.
Argyle were top after beating Bridport FC on Saturday, October 26 with a 3-1 result, Luke Mortimore scoring twice, only to then slip up on Tuesday 29 away at Torrington AFC.
Returning to Simmons Park allows for that home comfort and with the 12th-placed Honiton Town in town, an emphatic result would do Okey a lot of good.
For Cully, a home win over fellow high-flyers Newton Abbot Spurs would seem them retain top spot.
Over to Tavistock AFC and they were eliminated from the FA Trophy last weekend after a one-sided scoreline.
Winchester City scored four unanswered goals at Langsford Park and so returned home as a very happy bunch, but then Tavi were able to bounce back with a mid-week win. They travelled to Mousehole in the league and edged them out 2-1 thanks to a brace from that man Liam Prynn.
Like Argyle, the Lambs will also play in front of their own fans again tomorrow up against Didcot Town, 14th vs 11th with just two points between them.