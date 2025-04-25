THIS weekend is the last in the season of most of the football leagues across Devon with 2024/25 nearly in the books.
Starting with the Western League and whilst Ivybridge Town’s campaign ended with a 2-0 defeat to Wellington AFC, Buckland Athletic will host Nailsea & Tickenham. Unless fifth-placed Buckland lose by 12 or more goals to seventh-placed Nailsea, they have secured themselves a playoff spot alongside Clevedon Town, Brixham AFC and Barnstaple Town.
Tavistock AFC ensured their Southern League South safety over the Easter weekend with a strong home win over Cribbs and they will venture away from Langsford Park for their final game. The Lambs take on already relegated Thatcham Town and whilst the picture is already painted at the foot of the table, Evesham United could claim the title if they win and leaders Yate Town lose.
Meanwhile, in the South West Peninsula League, both first and last place have been finalised with Sidmouth Town taking the crown and Axminster Town facing the drop.
Newton Abbot Spurs have guaranteed second place and can give manager Marc Revell a fitting send-off when Torrington AFC visit The Rec tomorrow.
Bovey Tracey AFC are also at home, welcoming Crediton United to Mill Marsh Park, whilst Teignmouth AFC can put a tumultuous season behind them with visits to Middlezoy Rovers (tonight) and Bishops Lydeard (Tuesday 29).
Talking of Bishops Lydeard and they will be Okehampton Argyle’s final opponents and Honiton Town lie in wait for Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police at Broadley Lane.
This isn’t the final weekend of action in the South Devon Football League though with plenty still to play for. In the Premier Division for example, Ilsington Villa are eight points clear of third-placed Newton Spurs 2nds but have played three more games to date.
Spurs have a local derby at Osborne Park against Newton 66 tomorrow and whilst they are in second, with just one game still to play, the title is out of their reach with spoiling the party for their neighbours the likely task instead.
Chudleigh Athletic head to Elburton Villa with the chance to move further away from the foot of the table, taking on the side currently bringing up the rear.
Ivybridge Town 2nd XI are resigned to relegation in Division One but will keep fighting until the very end, starting with tomorrow’s game against Brixham Town.
There are also a pair of Dartmouth Cup semi-finals worth keeping an eye on: Paignton Villa meeting Plymouth Phoenix and The Windmill crossing paths with WBB.
Other fixtures of note in the SDFL include Liverton United vs Watcombe Wanderers in the Lidstone Cup (tonight), Mount Gould (2nd) vs Harbertonford (8th) in Division Two and Liverton United 2nds (10th) vs Paignton Saints (11th) in Division Three.
Finally, to the Devon Football League, where Bere Alston United have another important game in their bid for survival, hosting fellow strugglers North Molton Sports Club.
Elsewhere, University of Exeter take on Alphington in a game that could well decide where the title goes but for Dartmouth AFC and Ipplepen Athletic, the season is over.