TITLE-chasing Newton Abbot Spurs have a third-consecutive game at The Rec to look forward to tomorrow with leaders Sidmouth Town firmly in their sights.
Marc Revell’s men saw off Elburton Villa with ease last weekend before conceding late on in their 2-1 defeat to Middlezoy Rovers in midweek. Crediton United are the visitors this time around, sitting down in eighth and 17 points behind Spurs.
Elsewhere in the Walter C Parson Peninsula League, Okehampton Argyle could do Spurs a favour by overcoming Sidmouth when they host the high-flyers at Simmons Park.
Teignmouth AFC are scheduled to host rock-bottom Axminster Town although their home-ground issues mean the game will instead be played at Cullompton Rangers. Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police and Bridport FC are two other teams in the mix at the summit and Stoke can move within three points of Bridport with a win.
In the Western Football League, Buckland Athletic will be keen to bounce back from three straight defeats away from home with a clash at Homers Heath against Bridgwater United. Dan Hart’s side failed to score in that trio of games as well and so a response is needed if they are to remain a playoff team.
Devon rivals Ivybridge Town are also playing at home this weekend and 13th-placed Oldland Abbotonians are the team to arrive at Erme Valley.
Tavistock AFC were narrowly defeated by Bristol Manor Farm in early March but have since won three games in a row to hopefully leave their relegation woes in the dirt, including two successes over Melksham Town in a matter of days. They are three points clear of the relegation zone now in the Southern League.
There is a mix of cup and league action once again in the SDFL as Chudleigh Athletic welcome East Allington to Kate Brook in the Herald Cup.
Meanwhile, there are Premier Division clashes between Beesands Rovers & Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI, Buckfastleigh Rangers & Ilsington Villa, Totnes & Dartington & Kingsteignton Athletic and Waldon Athletic & Newton Abbot 66, all games with local interest.
Ilsington are top whilst Buckfastleigh are third so that promises to be an enticing affair, not to mention that Spurs are firmly in the title race given their games in hands and will fancy their chances of overcoming a struggling Beesands side.
In Division One, Ivybridge Town 2nd XI visit South Devon yet again with WBB as their latest opponents in that region of the county. The Ivies are at the foot of the table on seven points and so need some big results sooner rather than later if they are to avoid the drop.
At the other end of the spectrum, second-placed Plymouth True Blues head to Mill Marsh Park to go to battle with third-placed Bovey Tracey 2nd XI. The landscape of Division One is truly puzzling as fourth-placed Plymouth Phoenix have played just nine games to date whilst Paignton Villa, in mid-table, have played 18.
Other fixtures of note in the South Devon Football League include East Allington United 2nds vs Paignton Villa in the Lidstone Cup, Newton Abbot 66 2nds (8th) vs Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nds (3rd) in Division Three and Barton Athletic (10th) vs Kingsbridge & Kellaton United (9th) in Division Four.
Finally, to the Devon Football League, where the bottom two take on the top two. Leaders Alphington host 15th-placed Bere Alston United and University of Exeter, in second, head to last-placed Ipplepen Athletic. Also, Dartmouth AFC and Plymouth Marjon cross paths at Longcross.