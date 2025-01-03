A DEVON derby awaits Buckland Athletic and Ivybridge Town in the Western Football League this weekend.
Homers Heath is the destination for Ivybridge whose most recent fixture fell foul of the weather, as did the Bucks’ New Years’ Day matchup against Ilfracombe Town.
Five points separate the pair near the mid-table in the WFL and so it promises to be an enticing affair.
In the Southern League South, Tavistock AFC have an away game themselves on Saturday, January 4, visiting Larkhall Athletic, who are seven points ahead of the Lambs in the table but have played two more games.
The trio of Mid-Devon based teams are all at home in the South West Peninsula League Premier East, Teignmouth AFC, Bovey Tracey AFC and Newton Abbot Spurs hosting Middlezoy Rovers, Bridport FC and Torrington AFC respectively.
Third-placed Okehampton Argyle go to 13th Bishops Lydeard with the final SWPL clash of the weekend pitting Crediton United against league leaders Sidmouth Town.
There are a pair of games between South Hams and Mid-Devon in the South Devon Football League Premier, East Allington welcoming Newton 66 to Poole Lane and Beesands Rovers travelling to Kingsteignton Athletic.
Top of the table Ilsington Villa visit Duckspond, the home of Buckfastleigh Rangers whilst the team to beat in Division One, Plymouth True Blues have a cup clash to look forward to. They take on Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police away from home in the Herald Cup whilst Ivybridge Town 2nd XI are away at Brixham Town.
Division Two side Liverton United will also be playing in the Herald Cup, hoping that their higher status in the league system comes up trumps when they travel to Kingsbridge & Kellaton United.
East Allington 2nd XI currently sit seventh at the same level, boasting a record of 4-2-2, making tomorrow’s away game versus leaders Barton Athletic a major test.
Ashburton 1st XI vs Liverton United 2nd XI and Elburton Villa 3rd XI vs Kingsteignton Athletic 2nd XI are a pair of Division Three clashes to keep an eye on, plus Broadhempston United 1st XI vs Newton Rovers 2nd XI in Division Four.
Finally now to the Devon Football League, where Dartmouth AFC (6th) travel to Alphington (1st) and Bere Alston United (15th) host Ottery St. Mary (4th).