BUCKLAND Athletic and Ivybridge Town will reignite their Devon derby rivalry at Erme Valley on Saturday, February 1.
The pair went toe-to-toe at Homers Heath earlier this month with Buckland coming out on top on home soil, winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Ryan Bush and Jared Lewington.
Home advantage swings in the favour of Ivybridge this time around though and they’ll be keen to close the gap between themselves and Buckland in the Western Football League.
For Tavistock AFC, who are six points adrift in the Southern League South relegation zone, a home game against mid-table Bashley beckons and the Lambs will need to start picking up more points sooner rather than later to avoid the drop.
Away games are the order of the day in the South West Peninsula League Premier as Okehampton Argyle, Newton Abbot Spurs and Bovey Tracey AFC go on their travels.
Bovey, having beaten promotion hopefuls Argyle last week 4-2, have another big challenge as they visit league leaders Sidmouth Town. Bovey won the reverse fixture 3-2 against the odds at Mill Marsh Park and so will be keen to repeat this feat on Saturday.
Spurs and Argyle will be clashing with teams below them in the standings in the form of 13th-placed Bishops Lydeard and sixth-placed Bridport FC respectively.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police will be playing at home, Crediton United coming to Broadley Lane to take on one of the most in-form teams around.
Cup action beckons in the South Devon Football League, including a local Belli Cup clash between Newton 66 and Newton Spurs 2nd XI at Osborne Park.
Also in the Belli Cup, Beesands Rovers and Chudleigh Athletic are at home whilst Buckfastleigh Rangers are playing away.
A solitary SDFL Premier fixture pits Kingsteignton Athletic against Waldon Athletic, the pair occupy fifth and third respectively in the table.
In Division One, Plymouth True Blues will visit Buckland 2nd XI at Homers Heath whereas Bovey Tracey 2nd XI go to Brixham Town in the Dartmouth Cup.
Other SDFL fixtures of note this weekend include East Allington 2nd XI vs Paignton Saints 2nd XI in the Lidstone Cup, Ashburton vs Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI in Division Three and Totnes & Dartington 2nd XI vs Kingsteignton 2nd XI in the Ronald Cup.
Finally now to the Devon Football League and Ipplepen Athletic and Dartmouth AFC will travel to Newtown and Ottery St. Mary respectively, plus Bere Alston United host Appledore.