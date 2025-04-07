The two managers are at very different spells of their tenures with Revell set to depart at the end of this season and Washburn having only just taken over at Argyle. The latter spoke with bags of optimism: “I think the future is really bright for Okehampton, going into 2025/26. We have a chance in the next couple of games to express ourselves, get ready for next season and learn, we’ll learn from this today, these are one of the top teams in the league after all.”