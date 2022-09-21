Lambs put Didcot to the slaughter in FA Trophy
IN PICTURES: Action from Tavistock’s 1-0 win over Didcot Town in the FA Trophy Second Round Qualifying. (Chilly Pics Photography via Facebook)
TAVISTOCK had to made a late change to their starting line up with Scarf picking up an injury in the warm up, he was replaced by Warren Daw.
The home team got off to a fast start, playing some fine passing football. However it was the visitors that had the first opening when Josh Oak in the home goal was forced to make a really good save, turning a fierce effort from Barrett away for a corner kick.
The Lambs then stepped up the tempo in their passing game, which resulted in the Didcot defence coming under pressure. Bedwell in the visitors’ goal made a splendid save turning a fierce shot from Joe O’Connell away for a corner kick.
The visitors were forced to make a change when McNeal picked up an ankle injury, and he was replaced by Nadia.
The Lambs continued to have the greater share of possession of the ball, putting the visitors defence under pressure, this resulted in them taking the lead on the half hour, when a good move saw Josh Grant set up Lystin Harris who finished with aplomb, flashing the ball low into the corner of the net.
The Lambs continued to dominate possession and created several scoring opportunities, Josh Grant, Lystin Harris, and Alex Battle were denied by the woodwork, which meant that instead of going in at halftime with a comfortable lead, they were only leading by a solitary goal.
The second half saw Didcot have a good opening spell, forcing several corner kicks but these dealt with by an efficient Lambs defence. Josh Robins made an excellent goal line clearance to deny Didcot from levelling the score. Josh Oak was then called upon to make a fine save to protect the home teams lead.
The visitors continued to press for an equaliser but the home defence were in fine form with Ben Cross and Dan Evans outstanding.
Midway through the half Callum Watson replaced O’Conner, amd he was immediately in the action playing some fine passing football. .
The home team now started to regain control, and with ten minutes to go another fine move by the Lambs saw a fine header by Lyamm Prynn hit the post , and the ball fell kindly, and saw the goalkeeper collect the rebound.u
Shortly afterwards Josh Grant picked a nasty ankle injury and could take no further part and was replaced by Dan Koita. He was soon in the action and forced Bedwell the visitors keeper to make an excellent save to deny him doubling the advantage.
The visitors continued to press for an equaliser but the Lambs defended well to deny them few opportunities.
The home team saw the remainder of the out to record the victory and progress to the next round of the competition.
This was another good team performance by the Lambs and they deservedly progress to the next round.
However this was a game that should have been over as a contest by half time had they taken the goal scoring opportunities created.
The team needs to be more clinical in taking scoring opportunities or they will get punished in future games. But a great result and onto the next round.
The Sovereign Wines Man of the Match was Lystin Harris, while the Jack Chams Player of the Month went to Josh Grant.
