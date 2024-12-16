OKEHAMPTON Argyle came out on the right side of a nine-goal thriller in the Walter C Parson League Cup on Saturday, December 14.
Teignmouth AFC was their destination and Argyle secured a 5-4 victory against their fellow South West Peninsula League Premier East outfit.
Dan Koita is having a brilliant season in front of goal for Argyle and he added another two to his tally for the campaign in this win on the road.
Luke Mortimore and Josh Coles also found the back of the net along with an own goal to make up the five on an action-packed afternoon.
Argyle now have a quarter final clash to look forward to, visiting fellow SWPL high-flyers Cullompton Rangers on or before February 28.
The other ties see Newquay AFC take on Sticker/Honiton, Crediton United hosting Newton Abbot Spurs and Torridgeside AFC making the trip to Penzance AFC.
Plenty of league football awaits Kevin Squire’s side before their cup quarter final though, beginning with a boxing day bash at Simmons Park with Crediton United as the visiting team.
This will be the last taste of action for Okey in 2024, kickstarting the new year with a trip in the league to Bishops Lydeard, before hosting Sidmouth Town and Bovey Tracey AFC.
Returning to the games that have been and gone and there were also wins for Torridgeside AFC and Newton Abbot Spurs in the Walter C Parson League Cup.
Torridgeside overcame Liskeard Athletic at Donnacroft Fields by three goals to two whilst Spurs prevailed over Elburton Villa thanks to a penalty shootout success, drawing the game 2-2 and then winning 3-1 from the spot.
Alongside the cup clashes were five SWPL fixtures and similarly to the Argyle outing, there were plenty of goals being scored.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police are displaying scintillating form and there were five goals scored by the Aldous pair in their 8-0 drubbing of Axminster Town, Ben with three and Joe with two. Cole Harford, Joshua Haynes and Lucas Robinson all netted singles to help Stoke move up to fourth in the Premier East.
Ahead of them, Sidmouth Town won 2-0 away at Middlezoy Rovers to retain top spot and Cullompton Rangers put seven past Crediton United on their travels, Crediton managing one goal at the other end.
There was a nine-goal thriller at St Mary’s Field with the 10 men of Bridport FC holding out for a 6-3 win over Elburton Villa, braces from Ryan Gall and Fred Parsons whilst Darren Lock was the player to receive his marching orders.
Finally, Bovey Tracey travelled to Bishops Lydeard and then returned to South Devon with all three points, Neil Last scoring the only goal of the game.