SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE SOUTH
Tavistock AFC 0 Mousehole AFC 0
TAVISTOCK AFC manager Stuart Henderson made a trio of changes from the XI that drew with Bideford previously for this home clash against Mousehole AFC, reports Luca Sperti.
Kieran Edworthy returned to the starting eleven on the wing, replacing the suspended Tallan Burns meanwhile Jack Winsor came into the side for his first start for the club. Matt Andrew also came into the midfield replacing young Plymouth Argyle loanee Harley Sneap, who dropped to the bench. Sneap was also joined on the bench by the returning Ruben Kane, who missed the last two through injury.
The game began with a high level of intensity, both sides looking to play the ball around.
In the seventh minute, an excellent recovering challenge by former Lamb and Argyle loanee Josh Bernard saw the midfielder deny a goalscoring opportunity for Tavi talisman Liam Prynn. Following a Mousehole corner, the Lambs countered with Kieran Edworthy finding Luke Mortimore, who slipped in Prynn who was, in turn, tackled expertly by the Seagulls midfielder.
Prynn was involved again in the next Tavi chance, linking up with Tyler Elliott, but the latter’s cross-come-shot was saved well by Ollie Chenoweth in the Mousehole goal. Two minutes later, a huge chance for the Devonshire outfit saw Prynn send a looping ball over to Mortimore, who beat the offside trap and was bearing down on goal. The former Okehampton Argyle man smashed an effort that dragged just wide of the far post, with Mousehole left-back Jordan Hackett, doing well to put the forward off.
Proceedings continued to flow from end-to-end with Tavi and Mousehole fashioning half-chances, none of which were converted.
A first change of the game was forced upon the visitors as, in the 41st minute, Tallan Mitchell went down needing treatment. It was concluded the experienced midfielder couldn’t continue, with Jack Symons coming on to take his place.
Shortly after, the referee blew his whistle for half-time, with both sides having chances in a free-flowing and entertaining encounter.
With both managers looking to turn the proverbial screw, substitutions were made and Edworthy was replaced by young Taunton loanee Tom Symons for the hosts, prompting a minor re-jig.
Elliott had the biggest chance for the Lambs in the second half, firing a powerful, dipping shot off from distance in the 72nd minute and Chenoweth wasn’t quite equal to it, the follow-up falling to Andrew who couldn’t sort his feet out at the crucial moment.
Further subs were made as both sides kept pushing for the win and it was the away side who had a golden opportunity to snatch all three points.
In the fourth minute of added time, a through ball from Hackett found Turner, who rounded Dearing who came charging out of his goal. With plenty of time and space, the forward looked certain to role the ball into the back of the net. However, on a difficult surface, the forward’s shot was scuffed wide of the near post.
Tavi could breathe a sigh of relief and take away a point after this goalless draw. They can now turn their attentions to next Saturday as they take on Willand Rovers at Silver Street, a ground Stuart Henderson’s side have never won at. Mousehole are also next in action on Saturday as they take the trip to meet Bristol Manor Farm.