The Lambs came into the encounter in sunny Devon making two changes from the side which drew 0-0 with playoff-chasing Mousehole last weekend. Captain Ed Harrison returned to the midfielder after a few weeks out with an injury with the number eight replacing the unavailable Tyler Elliott. The other change saw Taunton Town loanee Tom Symons come into the side down the left flank, with the former Cribbs youngster replacing Kieran Edworthy.