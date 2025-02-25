SOUTHERN LEAGUE SOUTH
Willand Rovers 1 Tavistock AFC 2
TAVISTOCK AFC broke their Silver Street hoodoo thanks to two familiar faces coming back to haunt Willand Rovers, earning Stuart Henderson’s side a massive victory.
The Lambs came into the encounter in sunny Devon making two changes from the side which drew 0-0 with playoff-chasing Mousehole last weekend. Captain Ed Harrison returned to the midfielder after a few weeks out with an injury with the number eight replacing the unavailable Tyler Elliott. The other change saw Taunton Town loanee Tom Symons come into the side down the left flank, with the former Cribbs youngster replacing Kieran Edworthy.
Central defender Joe Alman also returned to the Lambs subs bench after missing the previous few encounters due to injury.
The encounter started off slow in Willand with Iestyn Harris first down for the Lambs after a hand injury, with the fullback okay to continue after a brief check-over from the physio. Shortly after River Allen went down for the hosts.
After some early sparring, Tavi were just inches away from taking the lead in the 25th minute and with goal technology, they may well have. Former Willand man Luke Mortimore sent in a teasing cross with Harrison stretching to get his head on it, the looping attempt being expertly clawed off of the line by George Burton.
A minute later, it was the turn of the home side to come close with Brandon Bak’s low cross only just evading the reach of Harvey Dorothy.
Ashton Hewitt and former Tavi man Reece Shanley both went into the book for Willand in quick succession for late challenges.
Liam Prynn was the next man to come to the fore and after squandering one golden opportunity by standing on the ball, a shot destined for the back of the net was somehow met by the brilliance of Burton, to the disbelief of the travelling fans and Prynn himself.
With the break approaching, Willand took the lead against the run of play, converting from a corner. Defender and club captain Jamie Richards came up with a finish worthy of a striker, instinctively tapping the ball into the roof of the net and leaving Dearing with no chance.
In the second minute of added time, Tavistock found that deserved equaliser courtesy of Mortimore. A quite ridiculous volley from Prynn thundered off of the crossbar and Mortimore was on hand to haunt his former side and send the teams in level at the break.
Plymouth Argyle loanee Harley Sneap was sent on in the place of Harris for the second half with the latter unable to continue, Sneap being another former Willand player.
Prynn, Mortimore and Sneap all came close for Henderson’s side whilst Hewitt hit the woodwork for the hosts. It wasn’t until the 80th minute that the third and final goal of the afternoon arrived though.
Matt Andrew won the ball back with tenacious play and laid it off to Sneap who rocketed a powerful, first-time effort into the top corner to delight of the away end.
Willand went in search of an equaliser but to no avail so Tavi held on for a crucial win that sees them cut the gap to just three points from safety and drag Willand into the relegation fight as well. The Lambs are next in action Saturday as they welcome Malvern Town to Langsford Park.
Photography courtesy of Gerry Hunt (@GerryHunt19 on Twitter).