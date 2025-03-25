“EVERY player put in a performance” in Tavistock AFC’s latest victory in the words of man of the match Iestyn Harris.
The fullback, speaking to the club’s media team, continued that they’re “Buzzing, now four [wins] on the trot. The changing room is bouncing and we’ve got to make sure we take this into the next game.”
Lambs manager Stuart Henderson echoed these sentiments- he was “delighted” after the game and had this to say on the result: “A big away win for us, we knew it was going to be tough but we felt that we dealt with the physical style well. All credit to the lads and the rest of the management team, we had a game plan and it worked.”
Two quickfire goals towards the end of the first half set his side on their way and Henderson labelled them as “two great finishes”, adding, “I didn’t think they troubled us much, we sat in and then got the third goal.”
Winning on your travels is always difficult at this level with Henderson labelling Bristol Manor Farm as “a difficult place to go.” He also said the following: “The boys scored four last week and now three this time. [There were] just under 400 [people] here today, they were loud and so we had to keep them quiet and once we went 2-0 up, the crowd did go quiet.”
As previously mentioned, Harris was named as the man of the match to which he had a very humble response. “I appreciate [the award] very much but to a man, every player put in a performance and so man of the match, I would give it to the whole team.” He added, the “clean sheet is massive” and “credit to the lads.”