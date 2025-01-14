FIVE fixtures went ahead in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Saturday, January 11 with Okehampton Argyle and Teignmouth AFC seeing their games postponed.
Argyle were scheduled to welcome league leaders Sidmouth Town to Simmons Park in a clash for the ages whilst Teignmouth were also set to play at home, taking on Bishops Lydeard.
These two clashes fell foul of the weather but Newton Abbot Spurs, Bovey Tracey AFC and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police all took to the field and they all drew as a matter of fact.
Spurs stormed into a 3-0 lead away at Bridport FC only to be pegged back and end up with a single point. Toby Pullman, Owen Green and Mason Zucarro-Dolman were on target for Marc Revell’s men in this 3-3 draw, Brad Crocombe’s late sending off taking things from bad to worse.
Meanwhile, Bovey Tracey and Stoke Gabriel played host to Honiton Town and Torridgeside AFC respectively and both of these games ended 1-1.
Neil Last scored for Bovey who also picked up a red card, recent arrival Bailey Mabin being the man to receive his marching orders.
Stoke’s scorer against Torridgeside was Finn Roberts, the strike coming right at the death to snatch a point at the Kia Speedwell Stadium on an otherwise frustrating afternoon and extend this impressive unbeaten run.
Elsewhere, Cullompton Rangers overcame Torrington AFC in a nine-goal thriller, scoring four in the first half on the way to a 5-4 victory, plus Crediton United won 4-2 away at Axminster Town.