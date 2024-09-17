DEVON Football League side Bere Alston United were in League Cup action this weekend and came from behind to advance to the next round.
Beer Albion 1st XI were 2-1 ahead at the break in front of their own fans but two second-half goals flipped the fixture on its head.
This cup clash was a welcome relief for Bere Alston give the one draw and five defeats that they have suffered thus far in the league.
Talking of the DFL and Thorverton FC drew for the second time in eight league games when Plymstock United came to town.
Chris Powell scored for the home side, not to be confused with the Charlton Athletic legend, and as well there being one goal apiece, there was also one red card apiece.
The red mist descended for Myles O’Reilly for Thorverton and Plymstock United’s Brannon Roberts was also given his marching orders.