Callington Town have appointed Lee Purdy as the manager of their second team that plays in St Piran League East.
He will be assisted by Lee Mann, a former first-team manager with both Callington and Liskeard Athletic.
A club statement said: "We are pleased to announce that a former Callington player with loads of experience, Lee Purdy, has stepped in to take over as second-team manager for the remainder of the season.
"He will be ably assisted by another ex-Callington player, Lee Mann."
Callington are lying in 11th place in the 13-team league.