BERE Alston United are showing no clear signs of turning around their Devon Football League fortunes following yet another defeat.
On Saturday, January 11, they visited a high-flying University of Exeter team and the final score was hugely indicative of the pair’s standings in the table.
Adam MacPherson netted a hat-trick for the hosts with Oliver Kavanagh and substitute Samuel Wade also scoring in a 6-0 victory for the second-placed team.
Alphington may be 10 points ahead of them at the summit but have played four more games at the time of writing so the university side have every chance of battling their way into top spot.
Bere Alston though are second bottom, as opposed to be second, and have a worrying record of 2-3-11.
Ipplepen Athletic are the only side below them in the DFL and this duo need to inject some life into their respective seasons and fast if they are to avoid the drop.
That being said, the likes of Newtown and Plymstock United are within reach and have played three and four more games than respectively than Bere Alston. It is easier said than done for a struggling side to take advantage of games in hand but there remains reason for optimism for them.
Looking ahead now and United have an intriguing couple of clashes to close out January, first taking on Dartmouth AFC on home soil on January 18. Dartmouth, under the stewardship of Robbie Bowker, occupy eighth in the DFL table currently with nine wins and two draws from 18 outings.
After that, on the 25th, Bere Alston have the home advantage once again with the visitors being Beer Albion that time around. In third place with 33 points, they will be the clear favourites but anything can happen in football.