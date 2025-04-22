BERE Alston will not be going down without a fight in the Devon Football League.
A few positive results in 2025 have shown they have the ability to pick up points and a victory against fellow strugglers Ipplepen Athletic over the Easter weekend provides newfound hope of surviving the drop.
They won 2-1 away from home on Easter Monday, a sixth win of the season, to move up to 14th. Bere Alston jump above North Molton Sports Club in the standings as a result as well as condemning Ipplepen to a guaranteed rock-bottom finish in their final game of the campaign.
Bere Alston still have three games to come and after picking up these three points they will have lofty ambitions of working their way further up the table.
Plymstock United are five points ahead with just one game still to play and Newtown FC are six ahead having played all of their games, so nothing is confirmed that’s for sure.
The South Devon Football or its equivalent will be the destination for those relegated from the DFL whilst promotion at the other end sees teams switch step seven for step six, in the form of the Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League. Teams currently in the Peninsula League include Newton Abbot Spurs, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police, Cullompton Rangers and Okehampton Argyle.
Elsewhere in the Devon Football League over the weekend, first-placed Alphington drew 1-1 at home with third-placed Plymouth Marjon and University of Exeter beat fourth-placed Appledore 3-1 to keep the pressure on the leaders. One point separates the top two and the Exeter uni side have one extra game still to play as they look to chase Alphington down.
Bere Alston close out their campaign with home games against North Molton and Alphington and then a trip to Topsham Town.