SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER EAST
Bovey Tracey 0 Okehampton Argyle 2
OKEHAMPTON Argyle put in a much-improved performance against mid-table Bovey Tracey in the South West Peninsula League Premier East and came away with three deserved points, writes Charlie Bond.
Argyle were without Billy Tucker who has moved to Southern League outfit Bideford along with Assistant Manager Kevin Darch. However, with Luke Alden returning to the squad, Okehampton were not short of quality players.
Bovey looked dangerous at the outset and on seven minutes Argyle lost the ball in midfield and Bovey sent in a strong shot which was well saved by Jack Arthur.
As the game progressed, Okehampton began to get on top and took the lead on 25 minutes producing a tremendous move with Luke Mortimore releasing Josh Coles on the left. He went round his man and played the ball into the box where Dan Koita, with his back to the goal, turned and slotted the ball past the home keeper.
On 42 minutes, a lovely ball forward by Adam Bilcock saw Koita forge into the box and finish past the keeper with a fierce shot, doubling his tally on the day and that of Argyle as well.
Koita is an unstoppable force in that Okey attack right now, netting a hat-trick in the Vase win over Millbrook AFC and scoring both goals in a draw with Middlezoy Rovers, both at the tail end of September.
Okehampton took the opportunity to use some of their substitutes after the interval with Owen Pickard coming on for Max Peach and Luke Alden replacing Bilcock. The introduction of Alden saw him combining well with Mortimore and the forwards and Argyle produced some lovely passing movements along the ground.
Bovey also started to up their game and the second half was very competitive but there was no further scoring. Argyle went close on several occasions but couldn’t add to their total.
Dan Koita was outstanding for Argyle once again but the defence was also very strong with Steve Goss and Jake Rowe having faultless games.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are away to Callington in the Walter C Parson League Cup with a 3pm kick-off.
This victory leaves Argyle in third on 24 points although the pair below each have two games in hand and this could all change after a midweek clash with Torridgeside AFC at Simmons Park.