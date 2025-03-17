Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League Premier East
Okehampton Argyle 2 Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police 2
OKEHAMPTON Argyle’s new manager Richard Washburn took charge of the team for his first league game last Saturday and it was good to see him encouraging all the players in the squad and praising them for their efforts, reports Charlie Bond.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police have a very similar playing record to Okehampton so this was always going to be a close-run affair. Argyle included two new signings in midfield: Josh Hambleton from Bodmin and Nathan Colley from Barnstaple but were missing Josh Coles from the forward line and reserve team player Paddy Elsworth had to come in for his first appearance at this level.
The game was very even for the first ten minutes with play switching from end to end but no real opportunities, but then the visitors began to get on top and Argyle went through a 10-minute spell of absorbing pressure.
They didn’t help themselves in this period by kicking the ball anywhere out of defence and failing to find their players and on 20 minutes, Stoke took the lead with a good finish from just inside the box, Cole Harford with the goal. The remainder of the first half saw the visitors on top and only good and at times desperate defensive work by Argyle saw half-time reached with no further scoring.
Argyle came back into the fixture after the break and took on the initiative. Bringing on substitute Sam Lyneham at full-back steadied the defence a little and Argyle started to find their men again and make opportunities.
On 55 minutes, Argyle won a direct free kick on the edge of the box and Sean Ayre drilled it home into the corner of the net to level the scores. Okehampton now began to open up the visitor’s defence and a good move down the left saw them win a corner on 58 minutes. Colley’s deep corner came over the defence and was volleyed home at the back post by Steve Goss off a Stoke defender.
Okehampton looked like they were on their way to their first victory since December, but to their disappointment, three minutes into injury time, Stoke equalised when an in-swinging corner from the left was nodded past Jack Arthur by Jordan Thomas for the gut-punch of a leveller.
This was a very good team performance from Argyle and the lads played with a lot of effort and enthusiasm.
Elsewhere in the division, Newton Abbot Spurs further closed the gap on leaders Sidmouth Town with an emphatic 4-0 victory at home against Elburton Villa. Star striker Toby Pullman netted twice with Tyler Joint and Mason Dolman-Zuccarro also scoring for Marc Revell’s men.
Riley Weedon, Fred Parsons and Kieran Coombs were on target for Bridport FC as they beat Teignmouth AFC 3-1 at Speeds Meadow.
Torridgeside AFC won 4-1 at Bishops Lydeard, Crediton United edged out Honiton Town in a five-goal thriller and Middlezoy Rovers condemned Axminster Town to another heavy defeat, winning 5-0 at the Ethan Berry Pavilion.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are at home to leaders Sidmouth Town for a 3pm kick-off.