SOUTHERN LEAGUE DIVISION ONE SOUTH
Bideford AFC 0 Tavistock AFC 2
ON Monday August 26, Tavistock AFC had the second of two bank holiday fixtures to contend with, writes Luca Sperti.
Tom Stone and Ruben Kane came into the XI that had beaten Larkhall 3-0 just two days prior in place of Joe Alman and Brooklyn Wilkins.
Fresh off of a goal on the Saturday, Luke Steer had the first chance of the game, smashing wide from a tight angle. A warning sign for Bideford even if they were enjoying more of the ball.
Moments later, at the end, the selection of Ruben Kane proved crucial for Tavi as the former Liskeard man made a last-ditch defensive recovery to prevent a clear-cut chance for the home side.
The deadlock was broken in the 13th minute against the run of play. Neat interplay from Jack Endacott, Luke Steer and then Ruben Kane saw the ball eventually find Ben Steer. The former Exmouth man rifled the ball from the right of the box past Michael Searle in the Bideford goal and into the corner.
This was a first goal in a Lambs shirt for Steer and one which he deserved after a brilliant start to the season under the tutelage of Stuart Henderson.
At the half-time break, the only explanation for the 1-0 scoreline was the two goalkeepers. The Robins probably shaded the first half and had the bigger chances but Dearing in particular was at his very best and wouldn’t be beaten easily.
One majorly controversial incident came just before the hour mark when Bideford keeper Searle looked to have handled the ball outside of his box. The referee remained unmoved and at the heart of the Tavi protestations was Liam Prynn, the forward picking up a yellow card for his troubles.
Control went further in the direction of the red and white side and it looked like only a matter of time until they found that decisive equalizer.
Goal scorer Ben Steer was substituted by Henderson for the first Tavi change of the game, Exeter City winger Alfie Cunningham coming on in his place.
Chances continued to come for the hosts but the lack of a clinical edge combined with Dearing’s heroics were keeping them out. a quite ridiculous double save from Dearing was the pick of the bunch with the game edging towards a close.
The second goal of the game didn’t arrive until the fourth minute of added time, Sean Joyce’s side getting caught on the counter in their search for a leveller.
Josh Bernard beat the offside trap and calmly slotted home for his first in senior football, wrapping up a gritty Lambs performance. Two victories in three days isn’t a bad way to spend a bank holiday weekend whatsoever.