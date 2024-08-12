OKEHAMPTON Argyle began their Walter C Parson Peninsula League Premier East Season with two matches last week, writes Charlie Bond.
The first was at home to Torrington on Wednesday August 7 and a closely fought local derby ended up in a 1-1 draw. Argyle started well and pressed strongly at the outset but failed to convert their chances and tended to over-elaborate in front of goal.
Torrington came back into the match and the honours were even at 0-0 at halftime in a closely contested game.
Argyle’s defence looked strong in the centre with Jake Rowe and Steve Goss playing well and new signing Sam Lynam was playing well at right back. New keeper Jack Arthur also looked solid behind the back four.
The second half continued in a similar vein with both defences looking in control but Torrington caught the home side on the break with 13 minutes remaining and a long ball across from the right was allowed to go through to Ben Musselwhite who finished at the far post.
Argyle laid siege to the visitor’s goal in search of an equalizer and eventually struck golf two minutes into injury time. A good ball in from Billy Tucker, who had a great game in midfield, found substitute Luke Alden and he picked up the ball inside the box and fired home.
On Saturday, the Okes then travelled to meet Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police for their second league match of the season. Argyle started well and eight minutes into the match, Luke Mortimore gave them the lead with a great strike from the edge of the box.
Both teams played some good football but Stoke Gabriel grew into the game as the half progressed and equalized on 26 minutes when after sloppy play by Okehampton, Ben Aldous was put through on goal.
Jack Arthur made a good save but Alfie Slough followed up to smash the ball home. Okey were again guilty of missing chances as the second half progressed and manager Kevin Squire brought on Luke Alden 15 minutes after the interval to try to improve things.
On 62 minutes, Alden picked up a loose ball 25 yards out and lofted it over the Stoke keeper to give Okehampton the lead. Six minutes later, a great through ball released young substitute Owen Pickard who slotted it under the onrushing Stoke keeper to make it 3-1.
Still, the game was not over as with three minutes remaining, a great strike from Stoke’s Saul Vanes from 20 yards made it 2-3. Argyle then managed to hang on for all three points after a closely fought game.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are at home to Middlezoy Rovers in the league with a 3pm kick-off.