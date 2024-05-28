LEADING national builders’ merchant Jewson has announced it is now the main sponsor of the Western Football League.
Formed in 1892, the league has 42 member clubs covering Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Dorset, parts of Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.
The sponsorship was announced at the opening of the brand-new Jewson Bridgwater branch, which took place on May 28, WFL chairman John Pool being the man to cut the ribbon and make it official.
Andy Jordan, Regional Managing Director for Jewson South West, said: “The Western Football League is steeped in history, and we know many of our customers support the teams within it – whether as casual fans or committed followers. When the opportunity arose to become part of that community, we jumped at the chance.
“Many of our Jewson colleagues also have affiliations to football clubs in this part of the country, making it even more important to us.
“We’re excited to become part of the Western Football League’s story and look forward to enjoying lots of exhilarating matches together in the future.”
John Pool, Chairman of the Western Football League, said: “Jewson have a huge community ethos, which is something that sits alongside our own values as a League. Working together for the betterment of the communities our clubs represent is especially important to us as we move into a new era of possibilities.
“We are excited to work closely with Jewson over the coming years, with the view of obtaining a long-term arrangement and to have them as our brand sponsor well into the future.”