The home side got off to a great start when on seven minutes they were gifted a goal by keeper Ryan Gosney. From a Sholing free-kick deep in the Lambs’ half, it was cleared out wide for Ben Cross to send it high and forward. The keeper was outside his area as he attempted to get control but his first touch let him down and there was predatory striker Liam Prynn to nick the ball to go forward and slot home into an empty net.