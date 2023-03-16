SOUTHEN LEAGUE DIVISION ONE SOUTH
Tavistock AFC
Sholing FC
This great result for the Lambs brought them back into the play-off area, drawing them level on points with Bashley and also closing the gap between title contenders AFC Totton and the league leaders, writes Eric Pinch.
Adam McPherson returned from injury with the Lambs welcoming new signing Oscar Massey on loan from Swindon Town to both sit on the bench.
The home side got off to a great start when on seven minutes they were gifted a goal by keeper Ryan Gosney. From a Sholing free-kick deep in the Lambs’ half, it was cleared out wide for Ben Cross to send it high and forward. The keeper was outside his area as he attempted to get control but his first touch let him down and there was predatory striker Liam Prynn to nick the ball to go forward and slot home into an empty net.
The Boatmen got back on level terms on 20 minutes as they won the ball back in midfield to allow Bradley Targett to cut in from the left and shoot low past Josh Oak inside the post.
The visitors were then lucky to retain 11 players after a late challenge on Ed Harrison was just deemed a caution.
Josh Grant then shot wide before Gosney was again at fault just after the half hour as his poor clearance went straight to Prynn on the edge of the penalty area to give him the simple task of finding the net.
Robert Flooks then headed wide before the Lambs almost got a two-goal cushion on the stroke of half-time as Prynn’s header came back off the crossbar.
It was 2-1 to Tavistock at half-time and fully deserved too.
The second half was just five minutes gone when the Lambs got their third. Tallan Burns was released down the left to cut in and let fly. Gosney could only parry it into the path of Prynn to head home for his hat-trick and put the Lambs into the driving seat.
Five minutes later the visitors would again reduce the arrears as Luke Wort headed home from a Roundall-Prince cross with Lambs appealing in vain for offside. Sholing went looking for the equaliser, Wort just failed to connect with a Robinson Cross.
Grant and Harrison went close for the home side before Massey and McPherson replaced Grant and Alex Battle on 75 minutes.
Chances went begging as Massey had two but Gosney redeemed himself with two blocks. Oak kept out a chance before McPherson just missed the target close to the end.
A fine all-round team performance with each player putting in a shift to get the fully deserved victory.
Sovereign Wines Man of the Match was Liam Prynn.
Jack Chams Player of the Month for February was Ed Harrison.
