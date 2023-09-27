Horrabridge Rangers Football Club’s Under-10s got back to winning ways with a great win over St Cleer & Liskeard.
It was a great team performance with some lovely goals and a fantastic way to bounce back after last week’s defeat.
The Under-11 boys drew away to Manstow. It was a slightly lacklustre performance but they worked on playing as a team. Well done.
The Under-11 girls had a comfortable win at Buckland CC.
The Under-12s unfortunately lost at home and the Under-13s lost on their travels. The Under-13 girls lost in the cup at Buckland.
Horrabridge’s Under-15 girls won 5-2 against Saltash at Yelverton while the Under-15 boys lost away, 3-2, against Mayflower.
The Under-16s lost 9-2 in the cup against Tavistock.
Horrabridge Rangers Under-17s girls faced Plympton Under-17s girls in the first round of the cup at Fillace Park.
Horrabridge started the game on the front foot, pressing high and causing Plympton problems. Horrabridge captain Lily Hilton opened the scoring with a fine strike from 25 yards out which lobbed the Plympton goalkeeper and Evelyn Bray soon made it 2-0 to Horrabridge.
Plympton, not a side to back down, soon upped the tempo and started to cause Horrabridge problems with them hitting the woodwork and forcing Horrabridge ‘keeper Grace Luscombe into making some superb saves.
Plympton made it 2-1 at half-time. In the second half, Plympton were on the press and soon equalised. Horrabridge made it 3-2 from some well-worked play in the midfield and Horrabridge striker Evelyn Bray netted her second of the match.
Plympton were awarded a penalty which they successfully converted to make it 3-3 and both teams had chances to win the match.
The full-time score was 3-3, so to penalties it went. Evelyn Bray, Lily Hilton, Imogen Parker, Jess Cockayne and Jasmine Course all stepped up and made it five out of five with Horrabridge’s ‘keeper saving Plympton’s second penalty to give Horrabridge the 5-4 win and passage through to the semi-finals.