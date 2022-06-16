Family feel for Memorial Match

PICTURED L-R: Aggie, Ellie and Albert Manning – three of Eric Jarman’s great-grandchildren. Aggie and Albert will be playing in the match. Ellie will be watching from the boundary edge.

TAVISTOCK CC will be paying tribute to stalwart of the club on Sunday when two colts teams will square up in the Eric Jarman Memorial Match.

Eric, who died earlier this year aged 93, enjoyed a near-70-year association with the town’s cricket club as a player, captain, administrator, president and supporter.

Enid, his wife, made the teas and sons Robert and Andrew both followed their father into the first team.

Jack Davey, the president of Devon CCC and a former Tavistock team-mate of Eric’s said: ‘Clubs don’t function without people like Eric Jarman… or his family.’

Sunday’s game will be a family affair in more ways than one as the colts teams are a President’s XI versus Chairman’s XI. The president is Eric’s son Andrew and the chairman is Andrew’s son in law Dave Manning.

Two of Eric’s great-grandchildren – Albert and Agatha Manning – will be lining up in the teams.

Andrew Jarman said other family members as well as former team-mates from as far back as the 1960s will be at the match to remember Eric.

‘We’re hoping to welcome as many friends of the club as possible, along with sponsors and advertisers,’ said Andrew.

Although Eric Jarman was never a coach in his playing days, he was a great encourager of young people into the game of cricket, which is why the match is between two colts’ teams.

‘With his encouragement many enjoyed a life-long love of the game and played at amateur level for many years,’ said Andrew.

‘Some of those who have said it was dad’s encouragement that brought them into the game, now in their senior years, will be attending the memorial match, with grandchildren of their own participating.’

Start time for the match is 2pm on Sunday. All welcome.

‘We would love to see a good turnout for dad,’ said Andrew.

Eric Jarman joined Tavistock CC from village side Lammerton in 1953. Brother Ken had made the same switch two years earlier.

Jarman had three stints as Tavistock captain: 1960-61, 1965-67 and 1979. After that he had a spell as 2nd XI captain. Jobs as fixture secretary, club secretary and finally president followed.