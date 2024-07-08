Mount Kelly College is celebrating an historic week of record-breaking racing at the European Aquatics Junior Championships.
A team from the Tavistock independent school competed last week (Tuesday, July 2 – Sunday, July 7) in Vilnius, Lithuania at the water contest for athletes aged 15 to 18.
Mount Kelly stormed to success, coming home with three European Championship titles, no fewer than seven medals (three gold, one silver, three bronze) and 14 personal bests.
One Lithuanian student at the school also set two Lithuanian senior and junior records while Polish nationals also at Mount Kelly set three Polish junior records. There were also four open Mount Kelly College records set and 27 final and/or semi-final swims.
A total of eight Mount Kelly pupils, swimming for GB, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Ireland and Austria, competed in the event which hosted over 600 swimmers from 43 different countries.
Emma Collings-Barnes, director of swimming at Mount Kelly, said: “Securing a haul of seven medals is a Mount Kelly record at these championships. Our eight swimmers, swimming for six different nations, all produced outstanding performances against some very strong competition and we couldn’t be prouder of our European Mount Kelly swimming family.”
Highlights from the event include Mantas, 16, from Lithuania, being crowned the European Junior Champion on day two of the championships.
He achieved his gold medal victory in the 50-metre backstroke with a new Lithuanian senior and junior record time of 24:68. He also won a bronze medal in the Lithuanian four x 100-metre mixed medley relay.
Mantas already holds the Lithuanian senior record in 50m backstroke, is the Lithuanian junior recorder holder in 100m backstroke and was the European Youth Olympic medalist in 100m Backstroke 2023.
Blythe, 17, and Hollie, 17, who both live in Devon, were crowned European Junior Champions and secured GBs second gold medal in the mixed medley relay four x 100-metre.
Blythe won a bronze medal in the 50-metre backstroke, with a new personal best and open Mount Kelly record time of 28.29. Hollie secured a bronze medal in the 100-metre butterfly in a lifetime best and Mount Kelly record of 59.16.
Blythe is already a European Junior medalist in 50m Backstroke 2023, European Youth Olympic medalist in 100m backstroke 2022 and British record holder in 16 years 50m backstroke .
Hollie is already European junior medalist in team events 2022 and British record holder in 17 years 50m butterfly.
Jonathan, 18, from Germany, won silver as part of the 4 x 200-metre freestyle relay with the fastest split of 1.49.55. He is already a multiple medalist from British national events and won his first international selection for Germany this year
