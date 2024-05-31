Senga Riches is the founder of All-Steps Formation Riding (out of Exeter). The growth of this discipline can be attributed to her enthusiasm and the clinics she has set up across the Southwest and beyond. Sarah Hosea, fellow Director, is equally passionate about bringing the fun of formation riding to a wider audience. The pair secured a link with the Portuguese School of Equestrian Art which has led to a lot of interest in All-Steps by the horse community across the UK and beyond!