All-Steps Formation Riding are pulling together a packed programme ready for their Gala Evening Shows and Camp on July 5 and July 6 2024. These will be held at The Grange Equestrian Centre near Okehampton.
The theme of the show is a horse breed extravaganza, showcasing performances from various breeds, ranging from Shetlands to Clydesdales and everything in between. As well as showcasing the spectacle that is formation horse riding, the audience will be treated to various other equestrian displays and demonstrations.
Already booked for this year’s event are JPL Shetlands, the Icelandic horses and Labyrinth Circus who were real hits with the crowd in 2023. Those attending can savour what is on offer from the food stands and enjoy a drink or two of fabulous Exeter Gin! Children will have fun too; they can come and have a go at the Hobby Horse jump course, an activity rising in popularity across the UK.
The culmination of the Gala Night shows will be a performance by the All-Steps Formation Demo horses and riders lit up whilst elegantly moving to music. The audience will be able to enjoy the various combinations riding in unison – the result of many, many hours of practice.
Senga Riches is the founder of All-Steps Formation Riding (out of Exeter). The growth of this discipline can be attributed to her enthusiasm and the clinics she has set up across the Southwest and beyond. Sarah Hosea, fellow Director, is equally passionate about bringing the fun of formation riding to a wider audience. The pair secured a link with the Portuguese School of Equestrian Art which has led to a lot of interest in All-Steps by the horse community across the UK and beyond!
Senga Riches said, “Formation Riding is like synchronised swimming with horses! The Gala nights on the 5th and 6th will be a real spectacle for riders and non-riders alike. On the 7th during the day, there will also be a Formation Riding competition at The Grange - members of the public are welcome to come and watch. We are aiming to expand the competitive opportunities for the growing number of formation teams going forward.”
Tickets for the daytime demonstrations and Gala night performances are on sale now through Cavago, priced at £25 (£20 early bird) for adults and £15 (£12 early bird) for kids.