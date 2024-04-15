ON Saturday, a four-ball better ball competition for the Barnes Cup was played at Okehampton Golf Club.
The winners were Ade Hick and Ray Stevens with 45 points after count-back from Matt Parry and Barry Down, Reggie Wonnacott and Nick Reilly were third with 45 points. Fourth went to Martyn Letchford and Mark Bennett with 44 and Evan Rees and Bryan Evans were fifth with 44, Roger Slack and John Flavin took sixth with 43.
The ladies section also played a better ball competition and the winners were Marcia Collett and Sue Stanbury and in second place were Frances Harbron and Maggie Caws.
Also, on Saturday, Mrs Doris Jewell was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Lin Atkinson on behalf of the DCVLGA where it has been decided that all ladies who are still playing should be recognised on their 90th birthday. Doris is now 93 and, we believe, the oldest lady in the county still playing.