WHITE HART got their first win on the board for this season of the Lydford Darts League, beating Copper Penny 8-2.
Copper Penny had two wins and a draw to their name from three outings going into this fixture and yet the odds were upset, as they succumbed to a maiden defeat.
The other two results were much tighter with Fox B narrowly edging out Bratton Clovelly 6-4, continuing the former’s unbeaten run at the summit of the standings. Whilst they are now three wins from three, BC have an even record of 1-1-1, amounting to 16 points.
A draw was the outcome of the third and final clash, between Tossers and Fox A. 5-5 was how it ended there and the latter are still hunting for a first win, whereas Tossers are six points behind leaders Fox B, on 17.