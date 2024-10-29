TEAMS in the Lydford Darts League were able to look away from the table for a week with the quarter-final first legs of the Knockout Cup beckoning instead.
The top two went toe-to-toe and it was Fox B who came out on top despite being two points behind Copper Penny in the league. The former won 7-2 and now boast a healthy advantage heading into the second leg, all of which will take place on Friday, November 1.
Bratton Clovelly meanwhile beat rock-bottom Fox A by a particularly narrow, 5-4 scoreline.
Talking of narrow scorelines and Blacksmith Arms beat The Tossers by the same deficit, a turnout for the books given that they are winless and unbeaten respectively in the league.
As previously mentioned, the return legs are set for Friday 1st with plenty of opportunities for turnarounds across the board.