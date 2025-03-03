ALL OF the 180 action in the Lydford Darts League this week came in the clash between Blacksmith Arms and Fox A.
Despite Martin Smale notching two for the latter, his side fell 7-3 to Blacksmith Arms who themselves were propelled forward by a Richard Toop 180.
Elsewhere, top versus bottom went as the standings would suggest with Fox B inflicting a 10-0 clean sweep over White Hart, condemning them to a seventh defeat of the season.
This was Fox B’s game in hand over second-placed Bratton Clovelly as Bratton didn’t play and now that the pair have played 11 games each, the gap stands at a sizable 17 points in favour of the unbeaten Fox team.
Finally, Tossers had the chance to close in on both Copper Penny and Blacksmith Arms but defeat to the former, losing 7-3, leaves them further behind in fifth.