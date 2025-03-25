FOX B and the Blacksmith Arms crossed paths in the Lydford Darts League’s K.O Cup at The White Hart.
The format for the cup is the same as the league fixture but without the team game, so it is the first to five matches won.
First up was the singles. Ketts (Fox) hit the ground running with high-scoring darts and a 105 C/O to go 1-0 up. Shane responded with a good 2nd leg, but Ketts kept his nerve to put Fox one-up.
In a tight game, Creber (Fox) managed to do enough against Nick in both legs to put his side 2-0 up.
Phil (Fox) played some consistent darts to go one up in the first leg. John hit back to level the game, but Phil was professional in the final leg to put Fox three-up.
The fourth singles was another clinical performance by the Captain's Cup winner, Ian (Fox), putting them one game away from winning the cup.
Richard (Blks), realising that defeat would end the Blacksmiths run in the cup, came out inspired to win 2-0 with some clinical darts.
The final singles match was played with Colin (Blks) knowing that victory was essential.
He didn't let the occasion get to him and was solid throughout and won 2-0 with a typical Colin celebration when he hit the winning double.
Onto the doubles and the Blacksmith’s revival was gathering pace as Nick and Johnny managed to edge both legs to take it to 3-4.
Ian and Ketts were solid in the first leg and put the Fox B team one-up before Colin and Nick hit back, but the Fox duo withstood the pressure to claim the final leg and the cup.
Congratulations to Ian Downing and Fox B on winning a close final 5-3.