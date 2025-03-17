FOX B were crowned champions of the Lydford Darts League following their 7-3 victory over White Hart.
Their latest success, a 10th of the season, was spurred on by a Tim Neale 180 and Ian Downing’s 108 checkout.
Meanwhile, Fox A were involved in three 5-5 draws believe it or not, tying with the pair now below them, White Hart twice and Tossers once. Andy Heard contributed a 102 checkout to the Fox A cause along the way.
Bratton Clovelly kept a firm grip on second place as they beat Blacksmith Arms 6-4, although third-placed Copper Penny now have a game in hand. BC are on 67pts, then comes CP on 58 and Blacksmith Arms in fourth on 54.
Congratulations go to Fox B on being crowned champions.
They also have the K.O cup final to look forward to, which pits them against Blacksmith Arms at The White Hart on Friday, 21 for an 8pm start.