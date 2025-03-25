Lydford Darts League concludes
AS well as the KO Cup final in the Lydford Darts League, a league clash between Copper Penny and Tossers brought the season to a close.
Copper Penny came out on top 7-3, a result that earned them third place in the final standings. Their total was 65 points, coming from seven wins, three draws and two defeats.
Ahead of them were both Fox B and Bratton Clovelly, Fox B notching up a very impressive 85 points from 10 wins and two draws, a league title going nicely alongside their KO Cup silverware. Bratton Clovelly finished 6-3-3 for 67 points.
Meanwhile, the Tossers finished in sixth and were unable to end on a high in this clash, even though Jonty Hughes boasted the highest checkout with a 113.
KO Cup runners-up Blacksmith Arms were in fourth on 54 points, narrowly finishing ahead of Fox A (51pts) who had a whopping seven draws throughout the season.
Then came the aforementioned Tossers with 49 points and bringing up the rear, with just one less, was White Hart. There two wins and two draws looks better on paper than the two wins and one draw of the Tossers but points scored/points difference left them at the foot of the table unfortunately for them.
Finals night for the Lydford Darts League takes place on Friday, March 28 at the Fox and Hounds, getting underway at 8 pm.