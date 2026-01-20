THERE were three games played in the latest week of Lydford Darts League action and several players were clearly watching the World Championships over the holidays as there were 180s a plenty.
Fox B were beaten for the first time this season, their 10-game unbeaten streak not rolling over to 11 thanks to Bratton Clovelly.
They continued to lead the way but perhaps they are fallible after all, Bratton winning 6-4 in impressive style.
Mike Beard hammered in a 180 for the winning side whereas Ketts was the one to respond for Fox B on that front.
Second-placed Copper Penny were victorious when they crossed paths with the Tossers, winning 8-2 against the winless outfit.
They still have some way to go to catch Fox B but they’re going about it the right way. For Tossers, Jonty Hughes contributed a 180 but it still wasn’t enough as they remain second bottom in the standings, above only White Hart.
In the final of the three games, there were 180s on both sides as well as a high checkout to shout about.
Blacksmith Arms, in fourth, moved further clear of Fox A by beating them 6-4. Colin Able had a 180 for the victors and Fox A’s came from Andy Heard whilst Josh Sleep checked out 119 for them as well.
Fox B’s tally of 82 points remain mightily impressive and then behind them, it could go one of many ways really.
Copper Penny have 58 points, one more than Bratton Clovelly who in turn are a single point ahead of Blacksmith Arms. Copper Penny have played a game less than the other two though.
For the knockout cup semi-finals, Blacksmith Arms have been drawn against Tossers with White Hart facing Fox B in the other. Ties to be played on Friday, January 30.
