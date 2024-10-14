THE COPPER Penny are the only team in the Lydford Darts League with two wins from two.
A 7-3 victory over Fox A follows up their opening-day win against The Blacksmith Arms, extending their lead at the top. The added context is that only three of the seven teams have played twice, but an early lead is a major positive either way.
Fox B shoot into second place with a convincing win in their first game of the campaign, beating the aforementioned Blacksmith Arms 9-1. The icing on the cake for the former was a 180 from Ernie McKechnie so congratulations go to him for this feat.
The White Hart and Bratton Clovelly were involved in the third and final game and this also ended 7-3, with Bratton Clovelly coming out on top.
Four teams are unbeaten at this stage although the league leaders are the only one of those to have played twice.