FOX B made it four wins from four in the Lydford Darts League as they beat Copper Penny.
8-2 was the score for this victory and it was helped along by 180s from Phil & Tim as well as a high checkout of 117 from Ketts.
Slightly higher than that, Shane checked out 118 for Blacksmith Arms in their first win of the season. They beat White Hart 6-4 to move within six points of them in the standings.
Lastly, Bratton Clovelly enjoyed an 8-2 win over Tossers, a victory which featured 113 and 107 checkouts from the impressive Tom Hughes.
The draw for the Knockout Cup semi-finals has also taken place, with the two legs to be played on November 22 and November 29.
Fox B will take on Fox A in an intriguing twist of fate whilst the other semi is between White Hart and Blacksmith Arms.