THE 2024 Dartmoor Discovery ultramarathon promises to be one of the most thrilling in its history, as last year’s winner, Joe Beaton, returns to defend his trophy, facing a tough challenge from veteran two-time winner Adam Holland.
Race Director Liz Barnett said: ‘What a race we have in prospect! I can’t wait to welcome Joe, Adam and all the other DD runners to Princetown, for what promises to be a fantastic event. The race always attracts a fascinating mixture of youth and experience and this year’s event is no different. I wish all the runners the very best of luck.’
Organised by the Teignbridge Trotters, the 32-mile DD has for many years, been the UK’s longest single-lap road race. The event is as popular as it has ever been and all 260 places for the June 8 race have sold out.
For 2024, the event will once again be headquartered at Princetown Community Centre, where the race organisers are taking full advantage of the location to offer a variety of attractions for runners. This includes the ever-popular Friday night Pasta Party, a fully licensed bar and the legendary post-race disco. Campers will be able to take advantage of the unique atmosphere of a dedicated event village immediately adjacent to race HQ.
Starting and finishing at Princetown, the runners battle across Dartmoor, a huge logistical operation ensures all aspects of the event proceeds smoothly. An estimated 150 people help out on the day in a variety of roles, from marshalling and timekeeping to staffing water stations and providing catering.
This year, the race is sponsored by Sibelco, The Ilsington Country House Hotel, M I Plant and Empire Scaffold.
Further down the field, runners battle to beat three cut-off points that they must pass within certain times to qualify as official race finishers. The cut-off points are placed at 13.1 miles (two hours, 53 minutes), 20 miles (four hours, 15 minutes) and 26.2 miles, or marathon (five hours, 30 minutes).
Anyone wishing to enter the Dartmoor Discovery should be aware that it is a genuinely tough event aimed at experienced runners who have already completed a marathon. A strict, six-and-a-three-quarter-hour cut-off policy is in place. After this time, race marshals will be withdrawn from the course.
First run in 1998, the race was conceived by Phil Hampton, who continued to organise it until his retirement in 2010. Originally, the course was 34 miles. It was shortened to 32 miles in 2002, to avoid runners having to cross a busy road in Princetown.
Only twice has the race been subject to cancellation, a severe outbreak of foot and mouth disease in 2001 being the first and then the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 the second.