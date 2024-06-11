FOLLOWING losses in the last 2 weeks, Yelverton travelled to Delamore Park more with hope than expectation to face promotion candidates Cornwood.
However, they came out winners by just one run in what is likely to be one of the most exciting games of the season.
Yelverton won the toss and chose to bat first. Despite the loss of an early wicket the youth and experience combination of Joe Trimmer (23 runs) and Mike Lemmings (54) put on 87 for the second wicket. Ben Grove (37) then anchored the middle part of the innings in two partnerships totalling 69, with Trimmer and Martin Gough putting Yelverton in a good position on 164-4 after 33 overs.
The lower order then struggled, particularly against the pace of Alex Shutt (5-27) and Yelverton were all out for 199 in the 42nd over. The other principal Cornwood wicket-taker was Matt Puttock with 2-29.
After tea, Cornwood lost an early wicket but then Robin Dart (54) took charge and when he was out the home team were on 108-4 after 25 overs, only just behind the required run rate.
Finn Torley (40) maintained the momentum but lost two partners cheaply at the other end before he was out for 40 with Cornwood on 150-7.
With 5 overs to go, Cornwood had progressed steadily to 186-7, needing only 14 runs to win and were looking comfortable. However, Yelverton struck twice in two balls with the last ball of the 41st over and the first ball of the next over – both Matt Puttock (8) and Andy Bees (20) were caught on the boundary by Ben Grove off the bowling of Trimmer and Toby Julyan.
This left Cornwood’s last pair, Alex Shutt and Joe Davies, at the crease and they scampered through for 11 runs off the next 3 overs, leaving just 3 runs required to win off the final over.
Off of the second ball, they pushed for a risky two to try and level the scores but failed to realise the ball had been hit to one of Yelverton’s better fielders, Grove, who fired in his return over the stumps to keeper Fraser Reed who removed the bails- leaving Shutt run out a yard from safety.
Cornwood were all out for 198 so Yelverton won by one run and secured 19 valuable points. The principal Yelverton wicket-takers were Alistair Horler (2-35), Ben Grove (2-35) and Deep Gahlawat (2-45).
After this result, Yelverton are eighth in C Division West, tied with seventh-placed Brixham on 60 points. Meanwhile, Cornwood are left in fourth and the gap between the two and the chasing pack has opened further.