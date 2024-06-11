With 5 overs to go, Cornwood had progressed steadily to 186-7, needing only 14 runs to win and were looking comfortable. However, Yelverton struck twice in two balls with the last ball of the 41st over and the first ball of the next over – both Matt Puttock (8) and Andy Bees (20) were caught on the boundary by Ben Grove off the bowling of Trimmer and Toby Julyan.