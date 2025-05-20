WHITCHURCH Wayfarers 1st XI hosted Paignton 3rd XI for their latest Devon Cricket League outing and the visitors won the toss, electing to bat.
This proved to be the right decision, with a positive opening stand of 115 courtesy of Stu Kirkup 56 and J. Woodcock 39, aided by indifferent Whitchurch bowling.
Additional runs throughout the innings from H.Roberts (52*), K.Francis (46*) and Sam Kirkup (33) and a final acceleration in the final overs led Paignton to posting a strong 252-4.
Kerswill 3-63 and Prout 1-32 were the pick of the bowlers.
Whitchurch in reply started well but slowly. Potts (26) and Freedman (25) getting Whitchurch to 63-2. Bhardwaj (3-32) pinned down one end. When Freedman was bowled by young Harry Knight (1-52), the writing was on the wall. 95-5 and well behind the run rate.
Barriball (51) and Mackenzie (38) batted with flair but Whitchurch fell 38 runs short. Paignton earned 20 league points to Whitchurch’s seven.
Meanwhile, Whitchurch 2nd XI were simply outplayed by Plymouth CS. “They bowled well, we didn’t”, was the team summary.
An early runout saw Plymouth 8-1, but that was as good as it was going to be. Russell (4-58) and Woodcock (2-48) were the pick of the bowlers although special mention to Harry Griffiths who bowled well without reward.
From 125-6, Charles Irish did the damage, 31 off of 11 balls helping his side to a 225 all-out total.
In reply, Whitchurch also lost an early wicket. At 70-3, they were still in with a chance but a collapse ensued, from 77-4 to 78-7 in a flash.
A brave 17 from Hawkins nearly gave a valuable bowling point but Whitchurch were all out for 118, beaten by 107 runs.
Next up, the 1st XI head to Teignmouth & Shaldon 2nd XI whilst the 2nd XI host Chagford 2nd XI.