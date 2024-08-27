YELVERTON Bohemians are clinging on to faint hopes of dodging the drop from the C Division West after clawing their way to a 12-run win over Kingsbridge.
Yelverton still trail fellow strugglers South Devon by 16 points going into this Saturday’s final round of fixtures, when they will face Sandford 2nd XI and Cornwood 2nd XI await SDCC. It is a tall order but not an impossible task.
And as South Devon only earned three points from their last outing, it’s not beyond the bounds of possibilities that they could come unstuck again.
Opening batsman Mike Lemmings top-scored for Yelverton with 90 in an all-out total of 180. The most productive stand of the innings as the first-wicket combination of Lemmings and David Ackford (20) which amassed 105.
Neal Peach (2-33) was Kingsbridge’s most efficient bowler. Farzad Safi (2-34) was not far behind. Jack Brown (3-68) paid the price for two of his nine overs that cost 34 runs.
Kingsbridge got as far as 168 for nine before their time ran out. Brown top scored with 37 and there were chip-ins from Ed Church (32) and James Fletcher.
Twenty-two to win from the final five overs was steep with only two wickets in hand, but one of them belonged to Church, who was on 27 not out and had been there since the second wicket went down.
Church’s demise in the penultimate over to Ackford (2-7) was the end of the line for Kingsbridge. Lemmings, Tom Doiue and Deep Gahlawat all took two wickets for Yelverton