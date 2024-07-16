YELVERTON came apart at the seams against visiting South Devon, who skittled them out for 49 and needed fewer than 14 overs to complete a seven-wicket win in C Division West.
Ben Grove (24) was the lone Yelverton batter to make more than five on a grim day at Langton Park. Four batters did not manage a run between them.
Yelverton’s batters had no answer to the pace of Mali Marshall (3-29) or the nagging seam bowling of Jonny Martin (4-12) as the processed in and out.
South Devon lost wickets at 27 30 and 38 on the way to victory. Kevin Treweeks (2-13) took two of them.
Mark Andrews (21) got the chase up and running. Kalen Warne (13no) was in at the end.
Yelverton have dropped within four points of the relegation zone as a consequence of this loss, but equally are just six points behind SDCC in sixth.