WHITCHURCH Wayfarers 1st XI travelled to Cornwood off the back of two morale boosting wins.
Cornwood 3rd XI, chasing promotion, were equally keen to maintain their form. All was set fair for an intriguing match.
The warm weather meant first drinks were taken after 15 overs. Cornwood were very much in the driving seat. Asked to bat first they had raced to 107 without loss. Grewal, in particular, took a liking to the Whitchurch bowling.
Through Potts (1-35), Hodge (2-52) and Sambells (1-35), Whitchurch successfully applied the brakes. Grewal went for a fine 87 caught in the deep by Webber attempting to add to his tally of sixes. Two further wickets falling left Cornwood on 145-3 after 30 and the match intriguingly balanced.
Runs started to flow again; Rhode (43), Srivastra (26) and Cumberland (33*) upped the pace to send Cornwood into tea with 259.
Whitchurch’s reply got off to a fine start. Powell and Hall (22) putting on a 56-run opening partnership. The 15 over drinks break had Whitchurch nicely placed on 90-1 with Powell scoring freely.
Unlike Whitchurch, Cornwood didn’t just stem the run rate they ripped the heart out of the Whitchurch batting line up.
Second drinks saw Whitchurch at 158-8, any hope of a third consecutive win a mere memory.
Whiting 3-41 had the best figures but it was really a team performance.
Ben Powell, striding along at a run a ball, could only watch as partners came and went in a sad procession of single figure scores.
A last wicket stand of 36 with Sambells (16) was enough to enable Powell to reach a well-deserved and unbeaten 100.
Whitchurch, all out for 197, picked up seven points. Cornwood’s 20 points keeps them in promotion contention.
Next week, Whitchurch 1st XI travel to fourth place Stoke Gabriel 2s while Whitchurch 2nd XI are at home to Dartington & Totnes 2s.
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