TAVISTOCK are another win closer to Premier Division survival after defeating title-chasing Exmouth by 67 runs at the Ring.
The Moorlanders are now 26 points clear of the relegation places with five games left to stay there.
James White’s 96 – a catch behind the stumps cost him a first Premier Division ton – underpinned Tavistock’s team total of 246 all out.
White, who opened-up with first-ball casualty Elliot Hamilton, was involved in stands that took Tavistock to 198 for six. Big support came from West Indian under-19 rising star Joshua Dorne (35) and Rhys Davies (22). Harry Witcher made 30, mostly after White had departed.
“James White was excellent,” said skipper Sean Cleave. “He wasn’t quite in full flow, but he dug in when it mattered and played an innings for the team.
“James was brilliantly supported by Joshua Dorne, while Harry Witcher produced another really important knock towards the end.
“Harry has settled in brilliantly since arriving from Plymouth and is proving to be a fantastic asset to the side.”
Cam Kidd (4-41) was Exmouth only multiple wicket taker. Ed Butler (3.50) and Lawrence Greeneway (3.90) were the meanest per-over bowlers.
Exmouth’s issue on the chase was not having an anchorman batter like White to manage the chase.
Louis Morison (25), Jack Dart (36), Fin Marks (26) and George Greenway (25) all got in, got settled and got out without going on to a big score.
Spin proved Exmouth’s undoing with nine out of 10 wickets falling to the turning ball in a total of 179 all out. James Horler was run-out.
New boy Dorne had three for 27, old-hand Hamilton took three for 41 and there were a wicket apiece for Davies, Tom Clarke and Shaun Daymond.
“Our spinners once again proved to be the difference,” said skipper Cleave. “They’ve been outstanding all season, and this was no exception.
“Exmouth came at us hard, exactly as you’d expect from a side with their quality, but we stuck to our task, trusted our skills, and in the end came away with what I believe was a deserved victory.”
Meanwhile, Hatherleigh’s bowlers were on the receiving end of a battering as Exeter’s top order worked off their frustrations at a massive points deduction.
The former Premier Division leaders have been clobbered with a 60-point penalty for what has been deemed a visa and subsequent registration error relating to South African pace bowler Cameron Fraser.
Exeter have voluntarily de-registered Fraser until the Home Office confirm whether immigration rules have been broken.
The points deduction effectively ended Exeter’s prospects of winning the Premier Division for the first time since the year 2000, when Glenn Lammonby was the title-winning captain.
Exeter’s demeanour wasn’t improved by losing opener Oli Gribble to the first ball of the game to Sean Letheren.
By the time Letheren struck again to remove Zack Vukusic, he was on 167 and Exeter were 340 for one.
Vukusic and Seb Linnitt, who was next out for an identical 167, smashed the Premier Division record for any stand by a distance. Coincidentally, Exeter batters Ben Green and Rob Holman set the old one of 287 against Exmouth in 2018.
Rob Cockwill, the Hatherleigh captain, said: “To be fair there was not much we could have done. Zach and Seb batted extremely well, not giving a chance.
“Sean Letheren and Rob Fishleigh beat the bat numerous times, with no luck.”
Exeter’s total of 353 for three was way too many for Hatherleigh, who responded with 194 for six and lost by 159 runs.
No one could accuse Hatherleigh’s Jasper Presswell of sitting down on the job as he made a top score of 77 for his team.
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